‘Florida, The Emergency State': CLEO Institute Initiative Highlights Climate Crisis

Florida has historically had an average of 25 days each year with feels-like temps in the triple digits.

By 2050, that’s projected to increase to 105 such days, more than any other state.

And with sea levels projected to rise 10 to 17 inches by 2040 from 2000 levels, coastal inundation, erosion, storm surge and sunny day flooding will only get worse.

A new campaign called "Florida, The Emergency State" is aiming to raise awareness about the climate crisis in a unique and unexpected way.

A video from the CLEO Institute shows unsuspecting shoppers at a climate-change-themed gift shop shocked as the store starts to flood.

Hidden cameras caught their reactions as water surges in and forces them to find higher ground — an analogy to real-life flooding.

Find out more information on CLEO's initiative on its website, where there is also a petition to put Florida on a clean, renewable energy pathway and a rapid transition to net-zero emissions.