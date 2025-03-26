Changing Climate South Florida

In-depth coverage of changing climate and environmental issues in South Florida and across the country
changing climate

Miami Climate Week 2025: Hundreds gather to raise awareness about climate solutions

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Earth has just experienced its hottest year on record, and “global warming” leads to all the different types of climate change around the world.

South Florida is no doubt ground zero because our three big weather seasons – rainy, heat and hurricane, which can all overlap – are all made worse because of the hotter planet. We can say this with 100% certainty.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This week is Miami Climate Week. The goal is to raise awareness about climate change and celebrate some of the solutions that are going on around Miami-Dade County at the community and local level.

One of the events from earlier this week was the Resilience 365 Conference at the University of Miami. The event brought together students, the media and thought leaders trying to come up with climate change solutions, tech innovation, resilience infrastructure funding and healthier communities.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Events will be continuing all week and the list is available at miamiclimate365.com.

This article tagged under:

changing climate
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us