Miami Climate Week 2025: Hundreds gather to raise awareness about climate solutions

Earth has just experienced its hottest year on record, and “global warming” leads to all the different types of climate change around the world.

South Florida is no doubt ground zero because our three big weather seasons – rainy, heat and hurricane, which can all overlap – are all made worse because of the hotter planet. We can say this with 100% certainty.

This week is Miami Climate Week. The goal is to raise awareness about climate change and celebrate some of the solutions that are going on around Miami-Dade County at the community and local level.

One of the events from earlier this week was the Resilience 365 Conference at the University of Miami. The event brought together students, the media and thought leaders trying to come up with climate change solutions, tech innovation, resilience infrastructure funding and healthier communities.

Events will be continuing all week and the list is available at miamiclimate365.com.