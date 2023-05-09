Residents Forced to Leave Communities Behind When Disaster Strikes

When Hurricane Irma slammed into Cudjoe Key at 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2017, the Florida Keys were changed forever — first with the immediate aftermath, and then with the housing development that filled the void after so many people left forever.

Connie and Glenn Faast returned to an unrecognizable Marathon.

“Appliances, refrigerators, stoves, lined all along both sides of the highway,” Connie explained. “We went around in the neighborhood. We were the only one with an intact roof."

Connie and Glenn made the impossible decision to leave the Keys forever and head to higher ground in North Carolina.

When Hurricane Irma struck, Debra Andrew Maconaughey, the reverend canon at St. Columba church, was on a pilgrimage in Ireland. She returned to utter devastation, but because the church was just under 50% destroyed, it did not have to be knocked down.

She was able to use insurance, church assets and fundraising to start rebuilding. But the Keys began to look a lot different when wealthier people were able to come in, buy up a lot of the property and start building expensive homes and vacation properties where older homes that were destroyed once stood.

“The people that are putting up these houses, many of them are vacation rentals, so there's a weekly churn of the houses and so it's a different kind of community,” she said. "I know that the people who put up these houses love the Keys, too, and they're not trying to do anything mean or bad or terrible, but they are part of the impact of climate change here. They are the end of the hurricane for us. That's the end of the storm."

“Whether homes are built by people from other places or by those like me who’ve lived here for decades, the demand is out there," former Marathon mayor and current Marathon resident Mark Senmartin said.

