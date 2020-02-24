South Florida is widely considered Ground Zero for climate change in the United States. NBC 6 is committed to reporting on this global crisis and how it is challenging and changing our way of life.

Globally, Australia rests at the heart of climate change. Raging fires have devastated the island continent over the past few months. Extreme heat and drought have been amplified by climate change in a record-breaking and disastrous way. The horrifying images on unprecedented bush fires have shocked the world.

NBC 6 Meteorologist Angie Lassman visited Australia to document the scope of the fires, the causes, the wildlife decimation, the human toll, and the threats climate change is posing to the mainland and the Great Barrier Reef, now and in the future.

In this five-part series, we also examine how political and media landscapes are framing the conversation, possible solutions, and how Australia’s experiences parallel with what South Florida is facing in many ways.

What lessons can we learn? Is this a cautionary tale for South Florida? What can we do to prevent climate catastrophe?

Extreme Weather: Fire and Water

Part 1: Unprecedented

Australian summers are known for extreme heat and humidity, and for bringing out the worst during brush fire season.

For nearly six months around summertime, the continent experiences a mixture of severe weather, including heat waves, brush fires and tropical cyclones.

A three-year drought, coupled with extreme heat and amplified by a warming climate, helped to fuel the fires responsible for the recent devastation seen across the country.

The fires are most often started by lightning strikes from nearby thunderstorms. The extremely dry landscape then catches fire and with elevated winds the fires are quick to spread.

Oftentimes, lightning sparks fire. In turn, fire can then create lightning, causing a viscous and merciless cycle.

Pryocumulonimbus clouds form as smoke plumes cool in an unstable atmosphere. Eventually, thunderstorms develop but do not offer any relief to the parched landscape. Instead, the rain evaporates as it comes in contact with dry air. Historically, lightning ignites more fires.

Did you know that fire can create its own weather pattern? Angie Lassman tells us how.

Climate change is a global disease and wildfires are just one symptoms. Florida is no stranger to fire, but large-scale blazes are mitigated by controlled-burns and built-in humidity.

The biggest climate threat to the Sunshine State comes in the form of water. Sea level rise, flooding, storm surge with intensifying hurricanes are all part of that picture.

Whether it’s fire or water, climate change is Earth’s more formidable threat.

Interview with Nick Moir, Sydney Morning Herald Photographer.

Devastating Wildlife Loss

So far, the raging fires have singed 27 million acres of landscape, but the impacts to humans and wildlife are far more reaching. Dozens of lives have been lost and an estimated one billion animals have also been killed.

Endangered species, including kangaroos and koalas, have experienced unthinkable population loss.

We will have more on the impact on Australian wildlife Tuesday, Feb. 25 on NBC 6 News.