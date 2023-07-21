Chaos on South Florida roadways as street racers take over Wynwood, I-95, Miami Gardens

There was chaos across South Florida's roadways as illegal street racers closed off roads and highways from Wynwood to Miami Gardens and other parts of Miami-Dade including a stretch of Interstate 95 late Thursday and early Friday.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and 23rd Street around midnight after receiving calls of vehicles blocking the roadway and doing donuts.

When officers arrived, the vehicles started fleeing the scene.

Footage posted on social media showed dozens, if not hundreds of spectators filming as cars and motorcycles did burn-outs, drifts, donuts and other stunts.

At another area of Miami, people were seen hanging out of open doors and sitting in trunks as cars did donuts in what appeared to be a tunnel that was blocked off and filled with spectators.

“These videos are extremely disturbing. First of all, it’s illegal, but most importantly, it’s extremely dangerous," Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz said. "At any given moment, any of these drivers can lose control and hurt all the spectators or even take the lives of these spectators."

There was a similar scene in Miami Gardens, where several vehicles overtook the area of Northwest 13th Avenue off the Palmetto Expressway. Spectators were seen setting off fireworks as drivers did donuts.

Over on I-95, near the Golden Glades interchange, traffic came to a standstill as drivers and hundreds of spectators took over the highway for more of the same stunts.

Aerial footage from Friday showed tire marks across a large stretch of the highway where the drivers had been doing donuts and burn-outs.

Authorities in South Florida have been cracking down on the illegal street racing and intersection takeovers in recent months, making dozens of arrests across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Officials say the events, which are organized online, are dangerous not only for participants and spectators, but for other drivers and anyone who might need an emergency vehicle that could be blocked by the takeovers.

“Our friends at FHP had to deal with these individuals paralyzing I-95. There’s people that need to work and to get home and there could be an emergency that these spectators and racers are causing and it’s only a matter of time before somebody loses their life," Cruz said.

In a state law enacted in 2022, it is illegal to participate in street racing. That includes takeovers, drag racing, donuts, burnouts, wheelies, drifting and other related activities that can create unsafe roadways. Besides jail time, drivers can have their license revoked and face fines upwards of $5,000.

“I have to remind everybody that this is illegal. Spectating is illegal. It can’t be tolerated. So we’re asking the community, if you know of these incidents or see anything, call 911 immediately and rest assured that it won’t be tolerated here in the City of Miami," Cruz said. "We are going to be taking action. Obviously we can’t arrest everybody but if our officers do make a traffic stop, they will cite the person, arrest the person and tow that vehicle."