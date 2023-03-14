Charges Dismissed Against Man Who Shot at Driver on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Nearly two years after a shootout on I-95, charges against Eric Popper have been dismissed.

“It has been a long time,” Popper said. “It’s been a battle. I’m just grateful that it’s over so that I can move on.”

In June 2021, Popper was on his way to work when he cut another driver off on I-95 near Northwest 151st Street in Miami, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Video then shows the other driver tailgating him and honking his horn.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Popper then slams on his brakes.

At one point, the other driver pulls up to Popper’s side and hits his car with an unknown object, according to FHP.

“I saw his arm out the window, holding something in his hand,” he said.

Former Police Chief Jorge Colina for the City of Miami breaks down a wild video that shows a driver opening fire on another car on Interstate 95.

Popper says he was shot at.

“I was in fear for my life at that point, and once I heard a gunshot, I returned fire,” he said.

Video from inside his vehicle shows Popper firing his gun multiple times. Both drivers pulled over to call 911.

Popper was later charged with aggravated assault.

Attorney Robert Gershman said his client stood his ground and that dismissing the charges against him is justice served.

“Mr. Popper’s actions were justified, reasonable and lawful,” Gershman said.

The other driver claimed he didn’t have a gun and threw a water bottle at Popper’s car, according to the arrest report.

Looking back, Popper says he could’ve handled the situation differently.

“I would have tried different tactics, tried to de-escalate the situation better,” Popper said.

Despite the number of shots fired, no one was hurt, according to FHP.