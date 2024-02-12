Charges dropped against fire lieutenant who had seizure before causing deadly crash

A volunteer fire lieutenant was cleared from criminal charges despite causing a deadly crash that sent his daughter to the ICU last month in southwest Miami-Dade.

On Monday, Miami-Dade state attorneys dropped a child neglect charge against Southwest Ranches volunteer fire department lieutenant Vidal Lazo.

Records show that on Dec. 21, Lazo was involved in a deadly car crash on Bird Road with his 3-year-old daughter. Police believed the man failed to provide and protect his daughter’s health. Toxicology reports show Lazo tested positive for opiates, methamphetamines and ethanol. Ileana Mendigutia, 77, was also killed in the crash.

Family Photo Ileana Mendigutia

"There is insufficient evidence to sustain the charge of child neglect causing great bodily harm. As a result, the only proper and ethical option available to the prosecutor was to drop the filed criminal charge," state attorneys said nearly a month after Lazo was criminally charged.

Lazo’s attorney, Erick Cruz, told NBC6 this decision in clearing his client criminally came after they provided state attorneys with evidence showing the firefighter had a seizure before crashing.

"Immediately after the accident, he was rushed to the hospital. He had surgery. He was under an incredible amount of pain and he was given morphine to deal with the pain. That caused the positive test results," Cruz said.

Lazo is currently recovering from his injuries sustained in the accident.

Mendigutia’s family told NBC6 that they did not want to comment on the drop in charges but said they are still heartbroken from the loss of their loved one.

Lazo’s attorney said he hopes to get his firefighter job back.