Florida

Charges Dropped Against Florida Pastor Accused of Violating Stay-at-Home Order

WFLA

Misdemeanor charges were dropped Friday against a Florida pastor accused of violating stay-at-home orders by holding Sunday services with hundreds of people in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren said in a statement that the prosecution of Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of the River at Tampa Bay Church would not proceed. Warren said Howard-Browne has conducted operations responsibly since his arrest in March.

Howard-Browne had been charged with unlawful assembly and violating quarantine orders during a public health emergency. The pastor held services at the church despite local orders to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, authorities said.

Local

WALT DISNEY WORLD 4 hours ago

Disney Reaches Deal with Walt Disney World Unions on Safeguards for Returning to Work

FIU Bridge 3 hours ago

Feds Uncover Missed Opportunity To Catch FIU Bridge Design Errors

“Our office has determined that further prosecution or punishment would not provide increased protections for our community and is not needed to achieve any additional change in Pastor Howard-Browne’s behavior,” Warren said.

Mat Staver, founder and chairman of the Liberty Counsel that represents Howard-Browne, released a statement Friday calling the Howard-Browne’s arrest “politically motivated"and that the case should never have been brought.

“Neither the pastor nor The River at Tampa Bay Church did anything wrong,” Staver said. “We are pleased that all the charges have been dropped. It is now time to move forward with healing and restoration.”

Shortly after the arrest, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis exempted houses of worship from a statewide stay-at-home order.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridacoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us