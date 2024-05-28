Charges dropped against Homestead Police officer after wife declines to testify

A Homestead Police officer arrested on battery and other charges back in February for allegedly cutting his wife and throwing her phone at her is no longer facing charges.

Diego Quiroga was booked into jail back on Feb. 29 on robbery, battery, and aggravated battery charges.

But records show the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped all of Quiroga’s charges and decided not to prosecute the officer last week.

Records show the announcement happened several days after the alleged victim, Quiroga wife, signed a court letter stating she desired to have all charges against her husband dropped.

“I do not wish to provide any statements, sworn or otherwise, nor do I wish to testify against my husband,” stated the signed letter obtained by NBC6.

Miami-Dade Corrections Diego Quiroga

According to an arrest report, officers had responded to a domestic battery call and encountered Quiroga, who said he and his wife had been involved in an argument over infidelity and text messages that escalated and became physical.

Quiroga, 39, said his wife started hitting and scratching him in the face and chest area, and he tried to push her away but caused a laceration to her cheek, the report said.

But the wife said the laceration happened when Quiroga grabbed her phone and threw it at her, the report said.

The wife also said Quiroga followed her into a bathroom and she had to use a shower curtain rod to fend him off, the report said.

In a statement after the arrest, Homestead Police said Quiroga was placed on administrative leave without pay, and the department is monitoring the state attorney's office's investigation.

"The Homestead Police Department is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into this matter. If deemed necessary, we will take appropriate action," the statement read. "Incidents of this nature are taken very seriously by the Homestead Police Department. We want to assure the community that we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within our department."

NBC6 reached out to Homestead Police about what will happen to Quiroga’s job after the charges were dropped, but we haven’t heard back.