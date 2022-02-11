Charges Dropped Against Miami High School Teacher Accused of Sex With Student

A teacher at John A. Ferguson Senior High School in Miami who was arrested after police said he had an intimate relationship with a 16-year-old student, is no longer facing charges.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office has dropped all charges against Aaron Hamid, more than three months after his arrest in November, according to a memo released Friday.

Hamid, 27, had been arrested on charges including offenses against students by authority figures, unlawful sexual activity with specified minor, and engaging in sexual act with familial child, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Hamid was the teen's junior year history teacher and she had been attending his classes on Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic when he began a conversation with her and they eventually exchanged numbers.

The teen told investigators that they had an intimate relationship that lasted for about a year, and that Hamid would drive to her home and pick her up, and they would have sex in his car or at his Cutler Bay home, the report said.

In October, the teen's friend told a staff member at the school that the teen's boyfriend was a teacher at the school, the report said.

The report said the principal tried speaking with Hamid that day but he sat in his car in the parking lot and couldn't be found.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The teen said Hamid contacted her when the allegations were reported, and she deleted content from her phone that could be "incriminating information," the report said.

According to the memo, the victim stopped cooperating, and when her phone was searched, there were no inappropriate conversations between the teen and Hamid, though there were numerous conversations referencing their relationship.

"Based on the lack of physical evidence, the victim's refusal to cooperate and provide a sworn statement, lack of digital evidence with any hearsay exceptions, and no statements from the defendant, the State would not be able to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt," the memo said.

After his arrest, district officials said they were moving to fire Hamid.