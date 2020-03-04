Charges Dropped Against NFL Star’s Brother in Liberty City Murder Case

Charges have been dropped against the brother of an NFL star accused of murdering a man in Miami-Dade more than three years ago.

Antione Webster, brother of Washington Redskins cornerback Kayvon Webster, had been facing the possibility of life in prison in the January 2017 killing of 23-year-old Jerald Griffin in Liberty City. Instead, he was released on Tuesday, after the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree murder charge Webster was facing as part of a plea deal tied to another case involving an attempted murder.

"It feels wonderful, it's a great thing that I'm back reunited with my son," Webster said after the charge was dropped and he was given five years of probation.

Griffin was found shot in the area of Northwest 77th Terrace and Northwest 13th Court. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Webster's attorneys accused the prosecutor of “directly knowingly and intentionally soliciting false testimony,” claiming they withheld a portion of surveillance video that showed their key witness was not outside where she said she was when the shooting happened.

“The full 51-minute video surveillance which we got after the msitrial the first time nine months ago, displayed in fact the fixed camera image on the back of her trailer, and the first time her door opens is four minutes and ten seconds after the murder. This was not published in the first trial," attorney Andrew Rier said. "In short, their own video evidence contradicted their witness."

“The prosecution in this case played by a different set of rules," defense attorney Jonathan Jordan said. "Their rule was, 'it's for me to know and for you to find out.'"

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said a memo was being completed that would explain more on the case.

Carolyn Griffin, the victim's mother, said the man who she believes killed her son is getting away with it.

"For this boy to shoot him down like this and walk, it's sad for the system," Carolyn Griffin said. "He gets to have his life, my son is dead."