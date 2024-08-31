Charges dropped against rapper Travis Scott after Miami Beach yacht incident

Rapper Travis Scott is no longer facing charges after police said he drunkenly yelled at people on a yacht in Miami Beach back in June.

The last remaining charge against the artist, a count of trespassing after warning, was dropped Friday, Miami-Dade County records showed.

Prosecutors dropped a disorderly intoxication charge against Scott, 33, in early August. NBC6 reached out to Scott's publicist for comment at that time, but did not hear back.

Miami Beach Police said they responded to the city's marina on June 20 and found Scott standing on the dock yelling at people on the ship. Officers told him to sit down, but he kept standing back up and yelling. They could smell alcohol on his breath, police said. The man who called police did not want to press charges, so Scott was allowed to leave.

After being told to leave and coming back to the marina, police said they arrested the rapper.

Bodycam was later released that showed Scott's conversation with officers.

"I rented this boat, the owners came on this boat. They kicked down my door at 12 o’clock. I don’t know what’s going on, ask him," Scott tells the officers, adding, "There was no fighting involved."

At one point, Scott approaches an officer and gets into an argument. He’s then put in handcuffs, with officers telling him that he’s causing a disturbance.

Scott was released from Miami-Dade County Jail after posting a $650 bond. The rapper later poked fun at the arrest after bonding out, posting "Lol" on X and adding sunglasses and earbuds to his mugshot on his Instagram story.

His attorney, Bradford Cohen, said in a statement at the time that Scott was “detained due to a misunderstanding.”

“There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution,” Cohen said.