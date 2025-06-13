Charges dropped against telenovela star Pedro Moreno after argument with wife

Charges were dropped on Friday against Cuban actor and telenovela star Pedro Moreno after he was arrested last month after an argument with his wife.

"They chose not to file charges in your case so everything's been dismissed," the judge said at Moreno's arraignment hearing on Friday morning.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Moreno, 44, was arrested in May following an argument with his wife of 17 years, Barbara Estevez. The two, who share three kids together, are in the process of getting a divorce.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the arrest report, his wife allowed Moreno to use her cellphone when he allegedly began snooping through it, leading to an argument about possible infidelities.

"He wouldn’t give me my phone, he wanted to still look through it ... I'm gonna call the police," Estevez said. "...I called the police, not thinking anything was gonna happen."

She said that while she was on the phone with police, Moreno gave her back her phone.

Moreno was initially arrested on a charge of strong-arm robbery, but the judge found no probable cause. Instead, he found probable cause for battery.

Estevez appeared in Miami-Dade bond court after his arrest and spoke in favor of her husband. She said she wanted the case against him dismissed.

"I didn’t know that by calling, they would have to do a full investigation and basically take him in, otherwise I would've never called because he was never violent," she said.

On Friday, Moreno asked the judge if it was possible to clear any restrictions that had been placed on his Global Entry, a program that allows for a quicker process when transiting through airports, as he has a job in Mexico that requires regular travel.

She told him she did not have that ability, and was surprised that would be an issue given that the charges were dropped. She told Moreno where he could go to request a "disposition of case" document, and handle that issue with Global Entry officials.

Getty Images Getty Images

Moreno thanked her, and gave a brief, humorous salute to NBC6 crews at the hearing before he stepped out of the courtroom.