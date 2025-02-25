Charges dropped for Miami-Dade chief resilience officer after allegedly slapping girlfriend

A month after a Miami-Dade Chief resilience officer was arrested for allegedly slapping his girlfriend, he is no longer facing charges.

Curtis Osceola, 35, was previously charged with misdemeanor battery and resisting an officer without violence to his person.

According to police, officers received a call from a woman who provided them with a partial address in Doral and then hung up the phone, which prompted officers to visit the residence.

When officers knocked on the door, Osceola allegedly answered the door with blood on his face.

An arrest report said that when officers gave Osceola multiple commands to step out of the home so they could check if he had any weapons, he said "not going to happen."

“Osceola then began to tense up and hold on to the door handle of the front door resisting our efforts to pull him out of the doorway,” police said. “Mr. Osceola was then taken into custody in order to check the residence for the female caller.”

Ring camera video captured from his home appeared to show Osceola opening the door as two officers stood outside. An officer said, "How's it going? What's going on man? Come out, come out, come out."

During the encounter, officers told Osceola to come out of the home but he refused.

They eventually grabbed him and placed him in cuffs.

Authorities said they then went inside the home and the woman, who was identified as Osceola's girlfriend of two years, told them that they had an argument about his ongoing divorce with his ex-wife, and the dispute turned physical.

She alleged that Osceola slapped her, and police said she had a fresh scratch on the left side of her neck.

Osceola reportedly had a laceration to his right ear and “there were various signs of a disturbance inside the residence including a broken glass on the floor,” the arrest report states.

He was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident, police said.

It remains unclear why his charges were dropped.

Osceola is a lawyer, was the former chief of staff for the Miccosukee Tribe and was supposed to lead Miami-Dade County’s resilience team, “which plays a key role in driving solutions to climate challenges – working to implement key resilience initiatives across departments and build public support for projects countywide,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s office said in a statement when they announced his appointment.