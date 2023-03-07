Charges Eased for Miami Beach Cop Accused of Slamming, Punching Tourist

A judge Tuesday downgraded the charges for a Miami Beach Police officer who's been on trial for the beating of a tourist back in 2021.

Day four of the trial for 34-year-old Kevin Perez, accused of slamming and punching 26-year-old Dalonta V. Crudup, wrapped up with both the defense and state resting their cases.

The day started with Khalid Vaughn taking the stand as a witness for the state. On July 26, 2021, Crudup bumped into Vaughn at the Royal Palm Hotel lobby while he was being chased by police. Shortly after, video footage shows Crudup getting beaten by police.

"Officers came after and kept hitting him," Vaughn said. "Different forms of striking, punching, and kicking," Vaughn added.

Vaughn was also struck by officers multiple times after being tackled to the ground while recording Crudup's arrest on his cellphone. However, the jury was not allowed to listen to that part of the story. The jury was only allowed to hear about what happened to Crudup.

Before the defense brought in their witnesses, Judge Alberto Millian ruled Perez will not be facing a felony battery charge. His charge was dropped to a simple battery.

"I don’t think you proved the felony battery. I think the state failed to prove there was great bodily disability or permanent disfigurement," Millian said.

Judge explained a big factor in his decision was Dr. Ramin Vejdani's testimony. Vejdani works at Mount Sinai Medical Center and said Crudup went to the hospital after he was beaten. The doctor stated medical tests confirmed there were no serious body injuries like bone fractures, however, they gave Crudup six stitches on the chin.

After the decision, the trial continued with the defense bringing several police officers to the stand as witnesses. Miami Beach Officer Steven Felman testified about how he was writing Crudup a ticket for illegally parking his scooter. Felman claimed Crudup was dismissive and fled the scene.

During testimony, Crudup said police never made it clear he was being given a ticket nor they wanted to arrest him.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.