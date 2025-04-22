Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting mother-in-law in Miami Gardens

A man accused of shooting his mother-in-law in the head in Miami Gardens had his charges upgraded during his court appearance on Tuesday.

Bilal Ismail, 49, is now facing attempted first-degree murder.

Records show the bullet traveling down his mother-in-law's throat and into her abdomen.

On Wednesday, the victim's daughter told a judge that Ismail hated her mother.

She said she had been in a relationship with the defendant for nine years and had two kids together.

However, the relationship took a turn when Ismail allegedly started stalking her and putting GPS trackers on her car.

It's believed he allegedly planned to hurt her mother and had previously mentioned he wanted to kill her.

Ismail is being held without bond.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.