Charges Upgraded For Man With ‘Cop Killer' Tattoo Accused of Shooting a Florida City Officer

By Christian Colon

A man with the words "cop killer" tattooed on his chest was rearrested today during a court hearing after being accused of shooting a Florida City Police Officer.

Earlier this month, Virgilio Salgado was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer after the incident that occurred near Northwest 7th Avenue and 2nd Street.

Salgado was released and placed under house arrest, however, the state says more evidence was obtained.

Salgado's charge was upgraded to attempted first-degree pre-meditated murder, and he was re-arrested in court. His bond increased to $45,000.

If Salgado bonds out again, he will need to be under house arrest.

