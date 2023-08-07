Charges upgraded for woman who hit 3 people, killed 1 in Miami Gardens hit-and-run

The woman allegedly responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Miami Gardens received new charges Monday after one of the three victims she hit died last week.

Sharon Leola Cox, 62, was initially charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury in the incident, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Sharon Leola Cox

But last week, 67-year-old Patricia Garner died after she was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, her family members said.

"Patricia was truly an angel on Earth because she would help everyone," brother Bruce Baskin said.

Cox is now charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, two counts of leaving a crash involving no serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident and causing property damage, and driving with a suspended license.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the incident happened around 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 16400 block of Northwest 25th Avenue.

According to the arrest report, Cox was driving out of a parking lot when she struck the three pedestrians and fled the scene.

"Just for someone to leave the scene like that and then try to flee and not get caught until later that day is something that is real bothersome to me," son Cedric Garner said.

Records showed Cox has an open warrant in Georgia for a probation violation related to a traffic offense, an arrest report said.

Bond was set to $20,300. She will be under house arrest level 1.