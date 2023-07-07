Charges won't be filed in Hollywood rideshare shooting that killed teen. Broward state attorney explains why

Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor has decided not to file charges or present the case to a grand jury after a rideshare driver shot and killed his passenger in Hollywood last November.

The Broward State Attorney's Office cited Florida's Stand Your Ground Law.

Pryor calls Florida's Stand Your Ground Law flawed, but told NBC6 his office decided not to charge Christopher Bernadel for killing 19-year-old Miles McGlashan because they said the facts and evidence were not sufficient enough to charge him or present the case to a grand jury.

Pryor sat down with NBC6 anchor Jawan Strader to explain the decision.

"I can’t in good faith present a case to the grand jury if I don’t have factual or substantiated evidence to push against that defense,” Pryor said. "As state attorney I swore to uphold the laws in the constitution of the state, even if I personally disagreed with a particular situation."

McGlashan died January 19th after police said Bernadel, who was his rideshare driver, shot him last November in Hollywood.

Police say the altercation started when the 19-year-old asked Bernadel to drop him off at a different location. In a memo from the Broward State Attorney's Office, Bernadel told the detective after McGlashan got out of his car, he also got out the car and walked to the teen. He said once McGlashan started attacking him, he shot him.

Miles’ family believes the teen wasn’t the aggressor, saying the teen got out of the car first and Bernadel approached him.

Florida Statute 776.012 says this about justifiable use of force:

A person is justified in using or threatening to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that using or threatening to use such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself.

"Unfortunately with this particular situation, irrespective of who started the confrontation or who may have been the aggressor in a particular situation, if it’s not illegal initially, if it’s a situation, you have a right to be there then you can assert the stand your ground defense,” Pryor said.

McGlashan's mother, April, says once she learned the news, she was shocked, devastated and disappointed.

“(I was) unprepared,” McGlashan said. “The fact that Miles got out of the car first and was leaving, for me that was when the aggressor became the driver."

She described her only son as kind, friendly and the light in a room. He was a student at Barry University and was in the car to go visit his grandparents.

“He was excited about life and what was coming and ready to experience that, and that was taken away from him,” McGlashan said.

She says her son deserves justice.

"Even though his voice can’t be heard, he deserves that right, and I'm going to keep fighting for him,” McGlashan said.

NBC6 reached out to Bernadel again, but he has not returned our call.

The attorney for Miles family said they will now seek the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate and will explore other options as well, including reaching out to the Department of Justice to conduct an independent investigation.