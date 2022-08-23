decision 2022

Crist Wins Democratic Primary, Will Face DeSantis in Florida Governor's Race

NBC Universal, Inc.

Charlie Crist defeated Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Democratic primary and will face Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor's race in November.

In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice, even after he lost his previous two statewide elections.

Crist, 66, first won the governor's race in 2006, as a Republican, but chose to not run for a second term in 2010. He then went on to lose a U.S. Senate bid as an Independent, and then he ran for governor in 2014 as a Democrat and lost.

Fried, 44, is the only elected Democrat in Florida to hold a statewide seat but chose not to run for reelection as the state's agriculture commissioner.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

  • Governor (Dem)

    89% reporting

    • Winner

      Charlie Crist

      60%

      874,061

    • Nikki Fried

      35%

      515,363

The race ultimately centered on the political future of DeSantis, who emerged from a narrow victory four years ago to become one of the most prominent figures in GOP politics. His hands-off approach to the pandemic and eagerness to lean into divides over race, gender and LGBTQ rights have resonated with many Republican voters who see DeSantis as a natural heir to former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis' reelection effort is widely assumed to be a precursor to a presidential run in 2024, adding to a sense of urgency among Democrats to blunt his rise now.

Local

Miami-Dade 1 hour ago

Final Farewell Set for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry

Broward County 4 hours ago

BSO Detention Deputy Accused of Bringing Drugs Into Main Jail

“Tonight, the people of Florida clearly sent a message: They want a governor who cares about them and solves real problems, preserves our freedom, not a bully who divides us and takes our freedom away," Crist declared, declining to use DeSantis' name. “This guy wants to be president of the United States of America and everybody knows it. However, when we defeat them on Nov. 8 that show is over. Enough."

Fried said she called Crist to congratulate him on his victory and asked her supporters to come together to support the Democratic nominee.

“We are going to make Ronald DeSantis a one-term governor and a zero-term president of the United States," she said.

From a raucous ballroom in Miami, DeSantis previewed the general election contest as a contest against not just Crist, but against President Joe Biden and “woke” ideology.

“We will never ever surrender to the woke agenda," DeSantis charged. "Florida is a state where woke goes to die.”

NBC 6 and AP

This article tagged under:

decision 2022FloridaCharlie CristFlorida primary
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us