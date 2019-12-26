Chef Feeds Christmas Dinner to Evacuees of Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian

For some who evacuated form the Bahamas before the devastation of Hurricane Dorian earlier this year, South Florida has become their new home – and one local man wanted to make sure they got treated to a holiday meal.

Brandon Mervil invited plenty of residents – over two dozen, to be exact – to his Riviera Beach home for a plate of food served Bahamian style.

“It’s a little bit of normalcy, a little something to enjoy this holiday season,” Beverly Sands, one of those who got served a meal, told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. “I don’t remember the last time I met such wonderful people.”

Mervil, who immigrated from the Bahamas years ago, told those who attended that they are always welcome for a meal – and a feeling like they are back in their homes that were destroyed during the September storm.

“It’s like somebody having the will, the power and the desire to do something for their community,” he added.