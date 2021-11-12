Cherfilus-McCormick ‘Apparent Winner' of District 20 Democratic Primary

Health care company CEO Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is the apparent winner of the Democratic primary for Florida's District 20.

Cherfilus-McCormick led former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness by five votes, according to Broward Elections Supervisor Joe Scott.

#BREAKING: I just spoke to Broward Elections Supervisor @JoeScottSOE and he says @Sheila4Congress is the “apparent winner” of the #FL20 Democratic primary by 5 votes. @nbc6 — Phil Prazan (@PhilPrazan) November 12, 2021

Broward County‘s elections Canvassing Board resumed its recount Friday, considering military and overseas ballots for the district that stretches from Miramar north into Palm Beach County.

The race for the late Alcee Hastings' congressional seat went to court with Cherfilus-McCormick suing the canvassing board over three mail-in ballots, asking the judge to not include them in the final tally.

Part of her argument is that the canvass of all ballots must be completed and the results transmitted to the Division of Elections as the “unofficial returns“ no later than noon on the third day after any primary election, "thus, the very last day for canvassing (counting) Vote-by-Mail Ballots is November 4, 2021.”

Cherfilus-McCormick insisted the three came in after that deadline.

"So that is why it is important, as we are going through this process that we are ensuring that all of the rules and laws are being followed adequately and if there are any ambiguities we can attack them now," she said.

Meanwhile, Holness said he will consult with lawyers soon about a possible lawsuit. Twelve ballots were rejected by the canvassing board because they could not prove they were active overseas military members. Holness says he believes they were disenfranchised.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.