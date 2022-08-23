Cherfilus-McCormick, Moskowitz, Taddeo Among Primary Winners in South Florida House Races

Florida voters will elect at least six new members of Congress this year – four because incumbents are retiring or seeking higher office and two because of the creation of a new district and the redrawing of a current district, which pits two incumbents against each other.

Here are the key primaries that were decided Tuesday in South Florida:

District 20:

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has won her primary for the seat she won in a special election earlier this year.

Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, who lost to Cherfilus-McCormick by five votes, and state Rep. Anika Omphroy were also running for the seat, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

District 21:

Incumbent Rep. Brian Mast defeated three challengers in the Republican primary. He will face Democrat Corinna Balderramos Robinson in November.

District 23:

Jared Moskowitz defeated five other Democrats running for the South Florida seat left open by Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch’s decision to retire.

Moskowitz is the former state representative who helped pass gun legislation after the high school shooting massacre in Parkland. He also served as DeSantis’ emergency management director.

Joe Budd defeated six other Republicans who were also running for the seat, which is firmly Democratic.

District 24:

Veteran Rep. Frederica Wilson defeated police officer Kevin Harris in the Democratic primary.

Two Republicans were also running in the district, which is heavily Democratic. Jesus Navarro, who works for a disability mobility firm, won the Republican nomination.

District 25:

Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz won her primary. Two Republicans are facing off for the seat, which is solidly Democratic: registered nurse Carla Spalding and retired military veteran Rubin Young.

District 26:

Longtime GOP Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has won the Republican primary. He will face Democrat Christine Alexandria Olivo, who was unopposed in the primary.

District 27:

First-term Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar won the Republican primary.

State Sen. Annette Taddeo, who was Charlie Crist’s lieutenant governor running mate in 2014, defeated Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell and Angel Montalvo, for the Democratic nomination to challenge Salazar.

The Miami-area district has switched parties several times in recent years.

District 28:

Incumbent Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez defeated two lesser-known challengers: energy consultant Karl Miller and actor Carlos Garin.

Robert Ascencio, a retired schools police chief and former state legislator, defeated Juan Parades, who works in the computer industry, in the Democratic primary.