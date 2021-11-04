Cherfilus-McCormick Takes Slim Lead in Florida's District 20 Congressional Primary

The tide turned late Thursday with Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick hanging onto the slimmest of leads in the race for Florida's 20th Congressional District.

Canvassing boards met in both Broward and Palm Beach counties Thursday to review ballots cast in Tuesday’s election.

Updated vote totals on their websites as of Thursday evening now show health care company CEO Cherfilus-McCormick leading former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness by just three votes.

At the start of the day, Holness lead by eight votes in the district that stretches from Miramar north into Palm Beach County.

“I'm hopeful this lead will hold through the recounts,” Holness said earlier in a phone interview when he held the lead. “Certainly they are big shoes to fill. The congressman was really a powerhouse when it came to his ability to express himself. A great orator ... I was very close to the congressman. He was a mentor.”

Cherfilus-McCormick's campaign said in a statement Wednesday that they will refrain from interviews as they wait for the election results following the recount.

Recounts will now happen in both counties, first by machine, then by hand if necessary.

The two Democrats are looking to fill the seat left open by legendary Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings, who passed away earlier this year.