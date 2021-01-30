Broward

Chief of Staff for Gov. DeSantis Finalist for Top Broward Hospital Job

51-year-old Shane Strum has deep roots in Broward County and has held several prominent health care jobs there in the past

The chief of staff for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a finalist for a top job at one of the nation’s biggest hospital systems.

Shane Strum is among three candidates to take over the soon-to-be-vacant job of CEO at Broward Health. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that the job pays over $900,000 annually, compared with Strum's current salary of about $180,000.

The 51-year-old Strum has deep roots in Broward County and has held several prominent health care jobs there in the past. He was chief operating officer at Memorial Healthcare in Hollywood when DeSantis chose him to be chief of staff in 2018.

The other candidates for the Broward Health CEO position are Joseph Mullany, a former president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York and former CEO of St. Petersburg-based Bayfront Health, and Michael Hochberg, president and CEO of Acclaim Physician Group in Texas.

Broward Health board members plan a round of interviews with Strum and the other finalists before making a decision at their Feb. 24 meeting.

