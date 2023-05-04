Child, 10, Airlifted to Hospital After Being Struck by Car Near North Lauderdale School

A 10-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a car in North Lauderdale Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of Southwest 62nd Avenue, not far from Broadview Elementary School.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene along with North Lauderdale Fire Rescue and found the child, who was airlifted to an area hospital.

The child's identity and condition weren't released. The driver stayed at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.