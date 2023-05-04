Broward County

Child, 10, Airlifted to Hospital After Being Struck by Car Near North Lauderdale School

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Southwest 62nd Avenue, not far from Broadview Elementary School

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 10-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a car in North Lauderdale Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of Southwest 62nd Avenue, not far from Broadview Elementary School.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene along with North Lauderdale Fire Rescue and found the child, who was airlifted to an area hospital.

The child's identity and condition weren't released. The driver stayed at the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyNorth Lauderdale
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us