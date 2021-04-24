Child, 3, Fatally Shot At Birthday Party in Golden Glades

A three-year-old boy was shot and killed at a birthday party in Golden Glades Saturday night, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot at the party, but is expected to survive her injuries.

Police said some kind of altercation happened outside the home on NE 158th Street after 8 p.m. Someone then took out a gun and started shooting while the party was going on.

Police called the incident a "disgusting act of violence." Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

