golden glades

Child, 3, Fatally Shot At Birthday Party in Golden Glades

NBC Universal, Inc.

A three-year-old boy was shot and killed at a birthday party in Golden Glades Saturday night, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot at the party, but is expected to survive her injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said some kind of altercation happened outside the home on NE 158th Street after 8 p.m. Someone then took out a gun and started shooting while the party was going on.

Local

tamiami park 2 hours ago

Man Killed in Fatal Hit-And-Run in Tamiami Park

Brownsville 8 hours ago

Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash in Brownsville

Police called the incident a "disgusting act of violence." Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Please check back for updates on this developing news story.

This article tagged under:

golden gladesshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us