Child, 5, Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in Homestead

A 5-year old boy was stuck and killed by a vehicle in Homestead Saturday night, police said.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the 600 block of SW 14th Street.

The child was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and are working on getting a description of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.