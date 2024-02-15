Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by car near elementary school in Miami-Dade

A child was airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by a car near an elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident happened near the 500 block of Northwest 151st Street, not far from Biscayne Gardens Elementary School in Golden Glades.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the 12-year-old was crossing a street when he was struck. He was airlifted to Jackson memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

GOLDEN GLADES: Police are at the scene of a pedestrian-involved crash near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School. A spokesperson said that a 12-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was hit by a car. The car is still on scene. We’re told the boy is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/BrNeUOswJ2 — Olivia Perez Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) February 15, 2024

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The vehicle stayed at the scene, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.