Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by car near elementary school in Miami-Dade

The incident happened near the 500 block of Northwest 151st Street, not far from Biscayne Gardens Elementary School

A child was airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by a car near an elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident happened near the 500 block of Northwest 151st Street, not far from Biscayne Gardens Elementary School in Golden Glades.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the 12-year-old was crossing a street when he was struck. He was airlifted to Jackson memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The vehicle stayed at the scene, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

