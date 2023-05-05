Child Airlifted to Hospital After Possible Drowning at Bay Harbor Islands Condo

A child was airlifted to the hospital after a possible drowning at a waterfront condo building on Bay Harbor Islands Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the building at 10350 W. Bay Harbor Drive for a medical call with reports of a possible drowning.

One child was taken by air rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center from the scene, officials said.

Footage showed officers at the scene closing off the condo's pool with yellow police tape.

No other information was immediately known.

