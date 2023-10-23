Miami-Dade County

Child airlifted to hospital after suffering traumatic injury in Sunny Isles Beach

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A child was airlifted to a hospital after suffering a traumatic injury in Sunny Isles Beach Monday, officials said.

The incident happened in a gated community on Poinciana Drive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they responded to a medical call where a pediatric patient suffered a traumatic injury.

The initial information was that the child suffered a fall, but that information hasn't been confirmed.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountySunny Isles Beach
