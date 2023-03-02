Child Among 2 Dead After Apparent Murder-Suicide Inside Coconut Grove Apartment: Police

Police are investigating the scene where two people, including a child, were found dead Wednesday night after an apparent murder-suicide inside of a Coconut Grove apartment.

Miami Police said officers arrived at the complex located at 2669 South Bayshore Drive just before 8 p.m.

The bodies of both victims were found inside the apartment. Police identified the victims as a 53-year-old man and a three-year-old male child, adding both victims died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators did not release additional details on the incident at this time.