Miami-Dade County

Child Among 6 People Hospitalized After Crash in NW Miami-Dade

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A child was among six people hospitalized after a bad crash in northwest Miami-Dade Friday.

The crash happened in the 11300 block of Northwest 25th Street.

Footage from the scene showed a black SUV with severe front-end damage and a trailer that may have been involved.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said three people were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts, including a child.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three other people were also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us