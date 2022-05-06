Child Among 6 People Hospitalized After Crash in NW Miami-Dade

A child was among six people hospitalized after a bad crash in northwest Miami-Dade Friday.

The crash happened in the 11300 block of Northwest 25th Street.

Footage from the scene showed a black SUV with severe front-end damage and a trailer that may have been involved.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said three people were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts, including a child.

Three other people were also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.