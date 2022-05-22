Child Attacked by Family Dog in Miami Dade

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a 5-year-old suffering from dog bites Sunday afternoon in Kendall.

According to the police, units arrived around 3:49 p.m. to 16600 Block of SW 71st Terrace, where they found a child bitten in the upper and lower portions of his body by one of his family's dogs.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the child to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation.

His condition is currently unknown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is an ongoing investigation... Check back with NBC 6 for updates.