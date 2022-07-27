Child Battling Brain Tumor Granted Wish of Being Miami Police Officer for a Day

A child battling a serious medical issue got the wish of his lifetime Tuesday when he was able to be a Miami Police Department officer for the day.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida helped grant the wish for 10-year-old DJ Daniel, a native of Texas battling a brain tumor. The youngster told the organization his dream was to be a member of the department.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Daniel was issued his own uniform and sworn in as a honorary chief for the day. He was able to ride in a squad car, participate in active training while interacting with police dogs and horses.

In a surprise visit, the basketball loving child also got to spend time with longtime Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem.