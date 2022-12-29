Child Caught on Camera Wrecking Christmas Decorations Outside Hialeah Business

Surveillance video caught on camera captured someone destroying Christmas decorations outside a Hialeah business, but it is the vandal's age that is raising questions.

“I never imagined that a child would go off like that“ said Irma Arteaga, Director of Rossie Nail Tech School in Hialeah.

Arteaga told NBC 6 she just wanted to bring some holiday spirit to the school, but a child had other plans.

Surveillance cameras show a young boy punching and kicking the festive figures outside the business along 49th Street in Hialeah.

"Usually kids love Mickey Mouse. They love Christmas," Arteaga said. "I didn’t expect Mickey Mouse to come into shreds.”

The boy was playing a game of catch at the two adults he was with were waiting for the bus, but his behavior took a violent turn when he used a reindeer as a punching bag and even stomped on a penguin.

“He started playing with the solar lights and then using them as projectiles against the figures and started tearing them apart and it just became more aggressive until he wrecked every single figurine,” Arteaga said.

Arteaga added that the vandalism happened on Christmas Eve and went on for almost 30 minutes, but what really alarmed her was that the adults appear to watch it all happen without interfering or trying to stop the child.

“That woman sat there and the entire world could come down and she didn’t even look back,” Arteaga said.

Police officers were called to the scene and eventually cleaned up the mess.

Arteaga told NBC 6 she spent more than $1,000 on the holiday decorations which are now in pieces, but is still planning on putting up new decorations for next year. She just hopes the adults are held accountable for the child's actions.

"I don’t want the stuff to be replaced with money," Arteaga said. "I want the child to be taken care of.”

Police are urging anyone who recognize the adults from the surveillance video, to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS with any information.