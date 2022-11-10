Child Critically Injured in Shooting at NE Miami-Dade Home

A child was hospitalized Thursday after getting shot by another juvenile at a northeast Miami-Dade home, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, where they found the child with a gunshot to the upper body.

The child was shot by another juvenile in the household, a preliminary investigation found.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition. Police did not release info on their identity, gender or age.

