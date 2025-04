A child died Sunday morning after they were found in a pool in North Lauderdale, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, witnesses found the child in a pool during a house party near Stardust Drive.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they began to perform live-saving measures and the child was transported to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation into the child's death remains active.

This is a developing story.