A child has died after being hit by a car overnight in a gated community in Homestead.

Police responded to the scene near the 1400 block of East Mowry Drive in the gated community of Monterey Pointe.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Homestead Police officers have cleared the scene, but have still not released any information on the identity of the child or the driver.

This remains an open investigation.