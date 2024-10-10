Broward County

Child dies after being pulled from pool at Pompano Beach home: BSO

The child was found in a pool at a home in the 1600 block of Northeast 1st Avenue

Authorities are investigating a drowning incident at a Pompano Beach home that left a child dead on Thursday.

Deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the home in the 1600 block of Northeast 1st Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. after receiving a call of a possible drowning, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The child was found in a nearby pool and pulled out of the water as first responders began lifesaving measures, officials said.

Paramedics rushed the child to a nearby hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

Officials haven't released the child's age or identity.

BSO homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating the incident.

