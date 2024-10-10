Child dies after being pulled from pool at Pompano Beach home: BSO

Authorities are investigating a drowning incident at a Pompano Beach home that left a child dead on Thursday.

Deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the home in the 1600 block of Northeast 1st Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. after receiving a call of a possible drowning, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The child was found in a nearby pool and pulled out of the water as first responders began lifesaving measures, officials said.

Paramedics rushed the child to a nearby hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

Officials haven't released the child's age or identity.

BSO homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating the incident.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.