Child drowns in Fort Lauderdale pool: Police

A child drowned Thursday in a Fort Lauderdale pool, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers and fire rescue responded after 7 p.m. to the 1800 block of Northwest 15th Place for a child who was found in a pool.

First responders aided the child, who was transported in cardiac arrest to Broward Health Medical Center, police said.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Further information was not available. The investigation is ongoing.

