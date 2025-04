A child fell from the third floor of an apartment building in Hollywood on Friday, police said.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. in the 2200 block of Polk Street, according to Hollywood Police.

The condition of the child, possibly 4 years old, was unknown.

What led up to the fall was unclear.

