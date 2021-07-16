Child Found Dead Inside Car in Homestead

A 2-year-old girl was found dead inside of a hot car Friday in Homestead, family members said.

The relatives, who did not want to speak on camera, say the discovery was made at around 3 p.m. near Campbell Drive and Third Avenue.

Police have not confirmed this information and further details were not available.

According to kidsandcars.org, 26 children in the United States have died after being left inside of a hot car in 2021. In 2019, there were 53 hot car fatalities.