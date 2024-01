The mother of a child who was found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale was quickly located Tuesday.

The girl, approximately 3-4 years old, was found wandering in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. She was wearing a white shirt with flowers on it and no shoes.

About an hour later, police said the child's mother was located. Further information was not available.

This little girl was found wandering in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and #FLPD needs help reuniting her with her family. If you recognize her, please contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department immediately. #MissingChild #FoundChild pic.twitter.com/n1kJXLNunL — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) January 30, 2024