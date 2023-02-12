Child Found Wandering Alone in Lauderdale Lakes, Parents Missing: BSO

The Broward Sheriff's Office is currently investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday at around 9: 30 a.m in Lauderdale Lakes and her parents haven't been located.

Deputies are trying to locate the parents or guardians of the young girl, who is believed to be around 7-years-old, after she was found at West Oakland Park Boulevard and South State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to locate the parents or guardians of a young girl found Sunday morning wandering in the area of West Oakland Park Blvd and South State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. Call BSO’s non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357) with info. pic.twitter.com/9DJ3sOfOjT — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 12, 2023

The child appears to be in good health, BSO said. At this time, detectives are canvassing the surrounding areas in hopes of locating the child's parents or guardians.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators should call BSO's non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).