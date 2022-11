Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a young child found wandering alone on a North Miami Beach roadway early Friday morning.

Officers found the boy in the middle of Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street, just before 1:30 a.m.

The child is non-verbal and unable to give any information to help find his guardians.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Miami Beach Police at 305-949-5500.