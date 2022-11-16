Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale

A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 23rd Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

The child, an 8-year-old boy, was standing on a nearby curb and was struck due to the crash, police said.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

The intersection was shut down for the investigation.

Officials did not release the child's identity.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.