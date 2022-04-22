Child Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Home in SW Miami-Dade

A child was hospitalized after a car came crashing into their home in southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Officials said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the area of Southwest 168th Terrace and Southwest 115th Avenue.

When rescue crews arrived, they found the car halfway inside the home, with a person trapped inside the car.

The adult was freed from the car and may have been taken to a local hospital by a prvate ambulance, officials said.

Officials said a child who was inside the home was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

The conditions of the child and adult were unknown.

