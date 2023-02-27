Child Hospitalized After Car Goes Into Canal in SW Miami-Dade

A child was hospitalized after a car wound up in a canal in southwest Miami-Dade Monday.

The incident happened at a canal in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and Southwest 232nd Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the child was pulled out of the car and taken to a local hospital. Their condition was unknown.

There were no other patients and eeveryone who was in the car was accounted for, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said when officers arrived, the occupants were out of the vehicle and were treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Police said it's believed some good Samaritans assisted with getting the occupants out the vehicle.

No other details were known, including how the car wound up in the canal.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.