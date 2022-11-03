Child Hospitalized After Dump Truck Collides With School Bus in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a crash in southwest Miami-Dade involving a dump truck and a school bus and sent one child to the hospital Thursday morning.

The crash took place just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 168th Avenue and 336th Street.

A NBC 6 viewer sent in video of the crash, where the dump truck had apparently collided with the back of the bus.

A pediatric patient was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center from the scene, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said. Their condition was unknown.

Police have not released any other details on the crash, which remains under investigation.

